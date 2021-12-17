FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Manitowoc in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTW. Citigroup increased their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $632.49 million, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Manitowoc by 50.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

