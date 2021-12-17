Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.62

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 82739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,408,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.