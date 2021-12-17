FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) Short Interest Down 55.2% in November

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $17,265,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $14,640,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $14,640,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $14,640,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition by 135.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,231,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 707,858 shares in the last quarter. 41.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

