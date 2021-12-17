FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Shares of FREY opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.12. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.