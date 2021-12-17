Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.33

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 76087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.