Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives €67.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.75 ($76.13).

Several equities research analysts have commented on FME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($54.72) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €53.94 ($60.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €52.12 ($58.56) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($79.93). The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

