Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $195.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

