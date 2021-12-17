ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 17776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Specifically, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

FORG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

