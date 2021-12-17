Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 159.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 720,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,735 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $10,839,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of F opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

