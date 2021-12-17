Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

