Font Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Font has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Font coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002368 BTC on exchanges. Font has a total market cap of $551,164.96 and $2,375.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039685 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00205527 BTC.

About Font

FONT is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

