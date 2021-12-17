Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOCS. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.78.

Shares of FOCS opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after buying an additional 213,547 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,511,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

