Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Update

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,829,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,459 shares of company stock valued at $13,620,115.

Get Flywire alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,596,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $33.53 on Friday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.