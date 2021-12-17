Flow (FLOW) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $66.91 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $8.51 or 0.00018021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.78 or 0.08274446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,346.07 or 1.00251830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

