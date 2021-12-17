FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.46. Approximately 151,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 65,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth $579,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 113.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter.

