Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Up 79.7% in November

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,078,361 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,779,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,805,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 547,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after buying an additional 507,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

