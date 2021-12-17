Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

