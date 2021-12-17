Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Installed Building Products worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.78.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $10,236,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.72. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.36 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

