Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,476 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.