Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 109 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 338.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

