Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $162.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.26. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

