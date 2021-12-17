Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded by Edward Jones to Buy

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 115,673 shares worth $11,785,879. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.