Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FISV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

FISV stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 115,673 shares valued at $11,785,879. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

