Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lifted by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,695 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 5.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $866,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Fiserv by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 115,673 shares worth $11,785,879. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.48. 41,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.19. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

