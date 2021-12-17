FirstGroup’s (FGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 114 ($1.51) price objective on the transport operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 103 ($1.36) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.41) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.41) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.32).

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 63.55 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.70 ($1.46).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

