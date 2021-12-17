First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 661,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,690,000 after acquiring an additional 223,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after acquiring an additional 483,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the period.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.