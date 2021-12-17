First National Financial Co. (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on January 14th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE FN traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.48. 6,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$39.19 and a twelve month high of C$53.25.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. On average, analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 12,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.