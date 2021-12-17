First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FBNC opened at $44.45 on Monday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,446 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

