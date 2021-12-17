First Advantage Co.’s (NYSE:FA) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 20th

First Advantage’s (NYSE:FA) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. First Advantage had issued 25,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $382,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

First Advantage stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

