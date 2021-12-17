First Advantage Co.’s (NYSE:FA) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 20th

First Advantage’s (NYSE:FA) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. First Advantage had issued 25,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $382,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.
First Advantage stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In related news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.