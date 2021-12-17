Firo Price Tops $5.40 on Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Firo has a market capitalization of $68.52 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00011302 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded up 1,429,446,490% against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,684,249 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

