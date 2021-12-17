Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fire & Flower in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a C$1.85 target price on the stock.

FAF opened at C$5.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$190.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.30. Fire & Flower has a one year low of C$4.56 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fire & Flower will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

