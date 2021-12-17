Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Shares of FFLWF stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.