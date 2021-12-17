Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Update

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Fire & Flower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

