Financial Life Advisors Sells 1,528 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Life Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.89. 28,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,467. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

