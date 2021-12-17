Financial Life Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

