Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.3% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

RBA stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

