Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,033,000. Simmons Bank increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 291,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
ATVI stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.
Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
