Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,033,000. Simmons Bank increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 291,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

