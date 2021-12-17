Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC increased its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Motors by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Shares of GM opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

