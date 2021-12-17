Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $322,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $631.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $680.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.08.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

