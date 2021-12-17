Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $322,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $631.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $680.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62.
In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.08.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.