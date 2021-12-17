Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

