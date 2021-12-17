Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

PEN opened at $247.10 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.22 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.40. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 271.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

