Financial Counselors Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.