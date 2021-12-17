Financial Counselors Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

