Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

