Financial Analysis: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) & Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Zhihu alerts:

This table compares Zhihu and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zhihu and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 6 0 3.00 Concentrix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $14.32, indicating a potential upside of 145.21%. Concentrix has a consensus price target of $158.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.44%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Concentrix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and Concentrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $207.23 million 15.82 -$79.32 million N/A N/A Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.86 $164.81 million $6.59 25.44

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Summary

Concentrix beats Zhihu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.