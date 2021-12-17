Feellike Market Capitalization Achieves $17,305.31 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,305.31 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

