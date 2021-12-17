FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.59.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,365,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,826. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.07 and its 200-day moving average is $262.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedEx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of FedEx worth $554,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.