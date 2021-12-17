FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $299.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.32.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $238.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.07 and a 200-day moving average of $262.96. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.