Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FATE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

