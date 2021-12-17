Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $2,716,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fastenal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,341,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,779,000 after acquiring an additional 136,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 24,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,043. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

